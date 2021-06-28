Argentina says 15% global minimum corporate tax rate ‘too low’

Article content

PARIS — A G7 proposal for a global minimum tax rate of 15% is too low and a rate of at least 21% is needed, Argentina’s finance minister said on Monday, leading a push by some developing countries to strike a better deal for their economies.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations agreed earlier this month to support a global minimum tax corporate of at least 15% in international negotiations currently underway.

“The 15% rate is way too low,” Argentine Finance Minister Martin Guzman told an online panel hosted by the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation.

“We advocate for more than 15%, certainly not less than 21% and 25% would be even better,” Guzman said.

Nearly 140 countries are due to try on Wednesday and Thursday to reach a consensus on a global minimum corporate tax and new rules for taxing cross-border commerce, before sending the accord to G20 finance ministers for endorsement in July.

However, in the run-up to those talks, officials briefed on the situation say that considerable divergences remain to be overcome for a clear consensus to emerge this week.

“The minimum rate being proposed would not do much to countries in Africa and it is likely to continue to promote (tax) base erosion for African countries,” Mathew Gbonjubola, Nigeria’s tax policy director, told the same conference.