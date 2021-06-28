5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Biggest ever mining difficulty drop: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) starts a new week with a key weekly close under its belt and everything to play for — can it hold higher?

After the weekend saw moderate volatility, including a retest of $30,000 support, is back above $35,000.