4 Soaring Internet Stocks to Consider Buying This Summer By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Soaring Internet Stocks to Consider Buying This Summer



The global internet services industry is growing rapidly due to its unprecedented innovations and increasing demand. Given the heightened adoption of hybrid working structures and increasing tech integration across major industries, we think internet stocks Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), J2 Global (NASDAQ:), and Shutterstock (NYSE:) should deliver stellar gains in the near term. Read on.The Internet is expected to play a major role in the global economic recovery and growth thereafter, given the rapid tech integration in almost every industry. Furthermore, the advent of 5G technology is expected to boost the industry even more with much higher connectivity speed.

A continuation of remote education and work, even as the COVID-19 pandemic abates, is increasing the amount of time spent by people on internet activities. Because organizations are expected to continue with remote working arrangements due to benefits it offers, such as high productivity and employee satisfaction, the internet industry is expected to witness steady and growing demand for the foreseeable future. Indeed, the global internet services market is expected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to hit $492.15 billion by 2025.

Considering the industry’s growth prospects, we believe top performing companies Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Facebook, Inc. (FB), J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM), and Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) should deliver significant returns in the coming months.

Continue reading on StockNews