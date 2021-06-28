3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Avoid as People Return to the Office By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 3 Work-From-Home Stocks to Avoid as People Return to the Office

In response to a largely successful COVID-19 vaccination drive so far, many companies are now planning to reopen their offices—at least to allow some employees to work partly from company offices. Given this backdrop, we believe popular work-from-home stocks Zoom (ZM), DocuSign (NASDAQ:), and Slack (WORK) could witness a retreat in the near term. Hence, we think these names are best avoided now.Easing pandemic restrictions and the consequent resumption of economic activities are causing some employees to return to their offices after prolonged remote working.

However, the ongoing digitalization of various industries has made business operations efficient and workers more productive over the past year. So, while enterprises may not be willing to totally return to pre-pandemic work arrangements, thereby sacrificing the benefits of remote working, many are resuming work from office for at least some percentage of their workforce as part of their long-term plans to operate through hybrid working models.

Therefore, popular work-from-home stocks Zoom Video Communications , Inc. (NASDAQ:), DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU), and Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:) could retreat in the near-term because of reduced demand for their solutions. So, we think these stocks are best avoided now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR