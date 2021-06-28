3 ‘Strong Buy’ Retail Stocks to Buy This Summer By StockNews



With the market breaking out to new highs, it’s a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (NYSE:).This past earnings season was impressive. Over the past month, 88% of companies have topped earnings expectations, while 80% have beat on the top line. It’s an indication that the economy is robust and that analysts continue to underestimate this recovery.

Approximately 70% of the US economy is driven by consumption. So, it’s not a coincidence that a variety of measures showing the health of the consumer are in good shape. This includes wages, household savings, consumer confidence, and consumer spending. Additionally, the expected improvement in the labor market and positive outlook for growth in the second half will ensure that this positive picture is not temporary.

A major beneficiary of these conditions are retail stocks. They benefit from the economy reopening, leading to a massive rebound in foot traffic and record levels of consumer spending. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL).

