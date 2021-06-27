Where are we today, and where are we heading? By Cointelegraph



Crypto in Canada: Where are we today, and where are we heading?



Digital currencies are quickly becoming more mainstream within the Canadian financial landscape. Alongside this increased adoption, Canada has been relatively successful at creating a stable regulatory environment. In 2014, Canada established itself as a leader in the global digital asset space when the Canadian Parliament became the first government in the world to pass a national law on digital currencies. Since then, Canadian regulators have remained fairly proactive in their approach toward cryptocurrency, taking a cautious-yet-optimistic stance in an attempt to promote innovation while still protecting investor interests.

Especially in comparison to other international jurisdictions, which either impose stricter policies or harbor a more laissez-faire attitude, Canada’s supportive environment to cryptocurrency is reflected in some of the options offered to startups experimenting with digital asset technology.

Desiree Smith is a Canadian lawyer with a passion for emerging technologies and innovation. Fintech and blockchains are her main specialties, and she is currently the director of business and legal affairs at Coinsquare, a crypto exchange based in Canada. In addition to her role at Coinsquare, Desiree also teaches a crypto course at Ryerson University that focuses on legal, governance, risk and compliance issues surrounding blockchain, smart contracts and cryptocurrency technologies.

