UK health department to investigate leak of Hancock footage, says minister By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock speaks at a memorial tree planting ceremony at Oxford Botanic Gardens, following a G7 health ministers meeting, ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit, at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Ox

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health ministry will investigate how a recording of former minister Matt Hancock kissing and embracing his aide was released to the media and forced his resignation, Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.

“It is a matter I know the department of health will be looking into to understand exactly how that recording … got out of the system,” he told Sky News, adding that the ministry would be launching an internal investigation.

“What Matt did was wrong, he acknowledged that, it’s why he apologised immediately for his behaviour and acknowledged what he did was wrong and it’s ultimately why he’s taken the decision that his position was untenable and distracting from the wider work we all have to do … to move out of the pandemic.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR