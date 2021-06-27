U.S. Hit Iran-Backed Militias With Airstrikes, Pentagon Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. forces conducted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.

The strikes were aimed at “operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq,” both of them close to the border between the two countries, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement. Several Iran-backed militias used the facilities, he said.

President Joe Biden ordered the strikes to deter future attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq, where the U.S. is aiding government forces in efforts to defeat Islamic State, Kirby said.

“Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks,” Kirby said. “The United States took necessary, appropriate and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message.”

The strikes coincide with talks aimed at having the U.S. rejoin the international nuclear accord with Iran from which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018.