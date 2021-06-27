U.S. Hit Iran-Backed Militias With Airstrikes, Pentagon Says

Article content
(Bloomberg) — U.S. forces conducted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.
The strikes were aimed at “operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq,” both of them close to the border between the two countries, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement. Several Iran-backed militias used the facilities, he said.
President Joe Biden ordered the strikes to deter future attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq, where the U.S. is aiding government forces in efforts to defeat Islamic State, Kirby said.
“Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks,” Kirby said. “The United States took necessary, appropriate and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message.”
The strikes coincide with talks aimed at having the U.S. rejoin the international nuclear accord with Iran from which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018.
They also came days after Iran missed a deadline to renew its temporary atomic-monitoring pact with international inspectors, raising the prospect that it could delete sensitive enrichment information and complicating broader negotiations in Vienna to revive its nuclear accord with world powers.
Inspections
Tehran’s government has yet to inform monitors whether it will renew the agreement after earlier saying it would make a decision following the pact’s expiration at midnight on Thursday. Iran let a previous deadline lapse by 24 hours last month before agreeing to extend the pact, which preserves video and enrichment data captured at Iranian nuclear installations.
Intrusive inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency were originally seen as the centerpiece of Iran’s landmark 2015 agreement with world powers, which verifiably rolled back its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Iran’s hardline president-elect last week demanded an end to U.S. sanctions on his country and Washington’s fully compliant return to the 2015 nuclear accord.
Biden’s first military action as president in February involved airstrikes in eastern Syria on sites connected to Iranian-backed groups after a series of rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by the U.S., including one that killed a contractor working with the U.S.-led coalition in the country.
