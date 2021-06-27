Three dead, three hospitalized after train hits minivan in Chicago By Reuters

(Reuters) – Three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed and three others hospitalized after a train hit a minivan in East Chicago over the weekend, officials said on Sunday.

The 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan they were riding in was hit by a freight train near the Euclid Avenue train crossing, police said.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Pedro Trinidad, 36, Flor Carillo, 38, and Evelyn Trinidad, 5, all of East Chicago, according to ABC 7 Chicago https://abc7.ws/35TtWq5.

Three boys ranging from 7 to 10 years old were also taken to hospital in critical condition.

An initial investigation showed the driver of the minivan disregarded train signals as the train was approaching and went around the gate, WGN TV News reported https:// A full probe was still ongoing.

