Smart cities are the future, but they might threaten privacy By Cointelegraph

Smart cities are the future, but they might threaten privacy
You might have heard the term “smart city” before — a futuristic, utopian idea that we might see implemented in the foreseeable future. Indeed, some metropolises — like Singapore, Seoul, Amsterdam, Oslo and Tokyo — are already on their way to becoming “smart.”
So, what makes a city smart? That label is still quite abstract and might entail different meanings, but if you go the boring route and actually Google (NASDAQ:) it, you’ll come across this unified definition: an interconnected urban area that utilizes various sensors and other methods to collect data and use it to improve its operations.
