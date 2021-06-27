Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.43% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.43%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.43% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Middle East Paper Co (SE:), which rose 9.88% or 2.90 points to trade at 32.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Astra Industrial Group (SE:) added 9.81% or 4.60 points to end at 51.50 and Tabuk Cement Co. (SE:) was up 8.23% or 1.86 points to 24.46 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:), which fell 2.91% or 0.90 points to trade at 30.00 at the close. Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) declined 1.83% or 2.40 points to end at 128.60 and Al Sorayai Trading&Industrial Group (SE:) was down 1.32% or 1.40 points to 105.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 127 to 60 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Middle East Paper Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.88% or 2.90 to 32.25. Shares in Astra Industrial Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.81% or 4.60 to 51.50. Shares in Tabuk Cement Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.23% or 1.86 to 24.46.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.95% or 0.70 to $74.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $75.38 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.28% or 5.00 to trade at $1781.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.05% to 4.4760, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 91.797.