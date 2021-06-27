Portland Sweltered With Hottest Day and Sunday Will Be Worse

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Portland posted its hottest day in history on Saturday, and Sunday will be even warmer as a heat wave continues to bring oppressive temperatures across the normally mild Pacific Northwest.

Highs in the Oregon city reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) on Saturday and may reach 112F or higher, said Dan Petersen, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. To the north, Seattle set a record for the date of 99F at the National Weather Service forecast office and 102F at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.In all, 23 records were set around the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, and that will continue through the week in many areas. Spokane, in eastern Washington, is forecast to set “a daily record for every day for seven days in a row,” Petersen said.”They will still be flirting with setting multiple records in eastern Washington and Oregon, and in Idaho and Montana, all the way through Saturday,” Petersen said.Counties across the region have opened cooling centers to help residents beat the heat in an area with fewer air conditioners per capita than the rest of the U.S. More than 600 people die per year due to heat related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.