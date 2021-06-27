Most Asian currencies weaken, won, baht lead losses

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

Change on the day at 0200 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.660 110.77 +0.10

Sing dlr 1.343 1.3421 -0.07

Taiwan dlr 27.885 27.907 +0.08

Korean won 1129.900 1127.7 -0.19

Baht 31.870 31.81 -0.19

Peso 48.595 48.54 -0.11

Rupiah 14420.000 14420 +0.00

Rupee 74.200 74.2 +0.00

Ringgit 4.148 4.154 +0.14

Yuan 6.461 6.455 -0.09

Change so far in

2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.660 103.24 -6.71

Sing dlr 1.343 1.3209 -1.65

Taiwan dlr 27.885 28.483 +2.14

Korean won 1129.900 1086.20 -3.87

Baht 31.870 29.96 -5.99

Peso 48.595 48.01 -1.20

Rupiah 14420.000 14040 -2.64

Rupee 74.200 73.07 -1.53

Ringgit 4.148 4.0200 -3.09

Yuan 6.461 6.5283 +1.05

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)