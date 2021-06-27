Millicent Simmonds Facts

It’s just the beginning for this rising star.

1.

To start, Millicent Simmonds lost her hearing as a baby. She has had numerous acting roles highlighting that unique trait.


2.

Her first major film role was in 2017’s Wonderstruck. She played a character named Rose and the movie put a spotlight on deaf culture.


3.

After being urged to audition by her drama teacher, the newcomer beat out 150 other contenders during the open casting call for Wonderstruck.

4.

Shortly after, she went on to land a starring role as Regan Abbott in 2018’s A Quiet Place where American Sign Language is used throughout the film.


5.

Millicent originally reigns from Bountiful, Utah.


7.

She recently turned 18 this year having been born on March 1, 2003.

8.

In 2020, Millicent partnered with Rafi Nova to design a custom transparent mask allowing others to easily read lips and share facial expressions.

9.

The first play she ever appeared in was A Midsummer Night’s Dream where she played Puck.


10.

If you’re not already following her on Instagram, she has 143k followers so far (and it’s only bound to keep growing).

11.

One of her favorite horror movies of all time is Parasite.


“One of the things director Bong Joon-ho said is that it’s one inch of subtitles that can reach more people in the world so that they can understand, and that’s what we need as deaf people,” she said. “For us, it’s so important.”

12.

She had a guest role as Libby on the Disney Channel series Andi Mack.


13.

She lives her life with a positive mindset no matter what obstacles she may encounter.

15.

She knows how to ride a dirtbike and gave fans a sneak peek of her riding gear on Instagram.

16.

During her childhood, she spent a lot of time reading and regularly carries a book with her.


“I would like to encourage more people in the disability community, not just deaf people, to be more involved in the arts,” she said. “What I want to do is encourage more of that, more deaf presence in TV, movies, acting, modeling — that’s really what I want to work toward.”

