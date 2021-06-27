Meson Network Raises $3.5M in Fundraising Round By CoinQuora



Blockchain project Meson Network has raised a whopping $3.5 million in a fundraising round. In particular, the fundraising event was led by several different firms including Libertus, Mask Network, and Hash Global.

Not only these companies alone. Many other fintech companies will also help push Meson network’s project to the mainstream with growing market influence and adoption.

To mention a few, these companies include Digital Currency Group, Youbi Capital, Hashkey, Zonff, SevenX, Permanent Ventures, CMT Digital, and many others.

Even more, Josh Hannah, Sam Williams, Thomas Bailey, Jack Herrick, Cecilia Li, and Meltem Demirors also contributed massively to the funding round. To reach a large audience, the Meson Network is working to connect enthusiasts to bandwidth via its marketplace.

Meson Network CEO Sherlock Shi said,

