Megan Fox Gets Rainbow Manicure In Honor Of Pride Month

Megan is a proud bisexual woman!
The Rogue star celebrated Pride month by painting her nails a rainbow color and showed them off on Instagram while mentioning her own bisexuality.
“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” she wrote in the caption with two rainbow emojis.
Fox also talked about her own sexuality during a previous interview with Esquire. “I have no question in my mind about being bisexual,” she said.
“I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society,” Fox added.
The Transformers star also talked about her taste in women and said that sometimes she can be a “hypocrite” when it comes to sleeping with another woman because she wouldn’t want to date a bisexual girl.
“I would never date a girl who was bisexual because that means they also sleep with men,” she said. “And men are so dirty that I’d never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man.”
However, there have been a few famous celebrities who have caught Fox’s attention.
“I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands,” she joked. “She’s mesmerizing.”
“And lately I’ve been obsessed with Jenna Jameson, but… oh boy,” Fox added.
Fox is a proud bisexual woman! And she got the perfect manicure to represent that.
