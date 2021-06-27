Mary Elizabeth Winstead And Ewan McGregor’s Baby Boy

McGregor and Winstead have been in a relationship since co-starring in the third season of Fargo in 2017. Laurie is Winstead’s first child; along with Esther and Clara, McGregor also shares two daughters (20-year-old Jamyan and 10-year-old Anouk) with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis.



FX Networks / courtesy Everett Collection

McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in 2018; the divorce was finalized last year.