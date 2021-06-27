Marvel reveals official NFTs will be available on VeVe marketplace by 2022 By Cointelegraph

The VeVe virtual marketplace will soon have official nonfungible tokens and digital comic books from Marvel.

In a Thursday announcement, Marvel Entertainment said it had partnered with Orbis Blockchain Technologies to release nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, and digital collectibles on the VeVe marketplace app starting later this year. According to the entertainment company, the NFTs will include digital collectibles and comic books which Marvel fans can trade as well as display in virtual showrooms.