Kaley Cuoco Explains The Flight Attendant Sex Scene

“I’d be hovering over him like I was on a toilet.”

Kaley Cuoco‘s been acting for quite some time now, but the actor only got ~ frisky ~ on camera for the first time recently.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

I, for one, am quite thankful that there were no sex scenes in The Big Bang Theory, but maybe that’s just me!

Speaking as part of The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Comedy Actress Roundtable, Kaley shared what it was like filming her first sex scene on her hit show The Flight Attendant.

“I had never done any sort of sex scene ever, and I had one in Flight Attendant with Michiel [Huisman],” Kaley explained. “He’d been in Game of Thrones, so he’d done all these scenes, and I just had no idea.”


Phil Caruso / Warner Bros.

If you need a quick refresher, Michiel played played Daario Naharis 2.0. 

“When they called ‘cut,’ I’d be hovering over him like I was on a toilet. I’m like, ‘I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything,'” she joked.


Phil Caruso / Warner Bros.

“I didn’t know what to do. He was like, ‘You’re acting so weird, you’re making this way weirder than it needs to be.’ But I was totally out of my element,” she added.

Given the many awards that Kaley was nominated for, I’m inclined to say that the toilet-hovering approach still paid off!


Phil Caruso / Warner Bros.

You can read the full roundtable here.

