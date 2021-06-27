James Corden To Change Late Show Spill Your Guts Segment

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

After being accused of anti-Asian racism through his segment “Spill Your Guts,” the late-night host says he will alter the program.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The decision comes after a viral TikTok pointed out that the segment characterizes Asian food and delicacies as “terrible,” “disgusting,” and “horrific.”

@kimssaira

ok but this is actual Asian food & youre going on live tv telling people how gross it is. thats cringe

♬ original sound – Kim Saira

Some of the foods that have been featured on the segment include balut (a fertilized duck embryo that is considered a delicacy in Filipino culture), cow tongue, and fish eyes.

After gaining traction on the video, TikToker Kim Saira started a petition calling for an end to the segment, which Saira says “amplifies and encourages” anti-Asian racism and is “culturally offensive and insensitive.”

View this video on YouTube


The Late Late Show With James Corden

The petition — which also calls for a formal apology and funds for local Asian-owned businesses and restaurants — currently has nearly 45,000 supporters.

“We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won’t involve or use any of those foods,” Corden said on Howard Stern. “As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love. We don’t want to make a show to upset anybody.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The show host did not specify what changes he would make, instead referencing an episode with Anna Wintour: “In the same way that when we played it with Anna Wintour, we gave her a pizza covered in cheeseburgers. Do you know what I mean?”

However, Saira was not satisfied with Corden’s response: “The Late Late Show did not reach out to me about this statement. I actually found out from another news source I was interviewing with,” she wrote in an email to Today. “After listening to what he said, to be completely honest with you, I’m really disappointed in this statement, which in my opinion, isn’t an apology.”

For Saira’s full response, click here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR