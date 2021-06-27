Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.06% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.06%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which rose 3.16% or 38 points to trade at 1241 at the close. Meanwhile, Nice Ltd (TASE:) added 2.24% or 1740 points to end at 79510 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.10% or 7.5 points to 364.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:), which fell 2.64% or 194 points to trade at 7166 at the close. Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.89% or 87 points to end at 4521 and Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.86% or 40 points to 2116.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 248 to 219 and 26 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.95% or 0.70 to $74.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $75.38 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.28% or 5.00 to trade at $1781.70 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.26% to 3.2493, while EUR/ILS rose 0.32% to 3.8786.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 91.797.