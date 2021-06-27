Indian commerce minister: ‘Arrogant’ U.S. ecommerce giants flout our laws

Article content

NEW DELHI — Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S. ecommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and of flouting local laws by indulging in predatory pricing practices.

Goyal said companies were using their scale and access to large pools of low-cost capital to indulge in predatory pricing practices “to the detriment of mom-and-pop stores.”

“A number of these large ecommerce companies have come into India and very blatantly flouted the laws of the land in more ways than one,” he told a virtual event late on Saturday.

“I’ve had several engagements with these large companies, particularly the American ones, and I can see a little bit of arrogance,” he said.

Goyal did not directly name Amazon.com or Walmart Inc’s Flipkart – the two dominant ecommerce players in India – or specify which laws had been flouted. But his comments come at a time of growing clamor from small Indian traders and retailers, who accuse the U.S. giants of circumventing Indian consumer protection laws and competition laws.

Amazon and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Goyal’s scathing criticism.

The two companies have denied the allegations leveled against them by the traders.