IHC becomes Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed firm after unit lists

Article content

DUBAI — International Holding Company , whose assets include firms in the fast-growing healthcare and industrial sectors, became Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company on Sunday when its shares surged nearly 15% after the listing of a subsidiary.

The company is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates’ national security adviser and a brother of the country’s de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

IHC’s market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams ($54.92 billion) after the market debut of Alpha Dhabi , a holding company operating in the healthcare, construction and hospitality sectors, in which IHC holds a 45% stake.

That exceeded telecom operator Etisalat’s $52.6 billion market cap, and brought gains in IHC shares this year to more than 163%.

Alpha Dhabi opened at 20 dirhams a share on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. By the close it had eased to 15 dirhams, giving it a market value of 150 billion dirhams ($40.8 billion).

The share surge also lifted the Abu Dhabi index which closed 2% higher. Market capitalisation of the bourse crossed over 1 trillion dirhams for the first time ever.

IHC, which operates in a range of sectors including healthcare and agriculture, has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors, resulting in sharp growth in its financials.