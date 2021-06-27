Iggy Azalea Reached Out To Britney Spears Following Court

“Y’all said I was a hater.”


The two collaborated on their 2015 song “Pretty Girls.” The song didn’t perform super well, and Iggy tweeted at the time, “It’s difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc.” — implying that Britney’s team had been unwilling to do promo. The media played this up as a feud, with Iggy getting a bunch of backlash.

The following year, Iggy then recalled how Britney’s team searched her home before they were allowed to work together: “They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something…to make sure I wasn’t a bad influence. And I’m not. I passed the test!”

Fast forward to now, when one Twitter user called out Iggy and other Britney collaborators for not speaking publicly about Britney’s conservatorship.


However, Iggy herself hopped on the thread to remind people what she had previously said…

@ItJstn Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater 🤷‍♀️


…And, because of her NDA, we’re unlikely to hear anymore about what happened.

@spearscutie @ItJstn I signed a non disclosure and her father could and probably would sue me.


Iggy then explained that she had reached out to Britney privately:

@Brianarrrr @cityboifromNY @spearscutie @ItJstn Iam actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful.
Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world.
If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her.
Other than that – I’m good.


And reiterated that she “actually cares”:

@Brianarrrr @cityboifromNY @spearscutie @ItJstn I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help.
I actually care &amp; she can use me if she needs my voice.
Leave me alone PLEASE.


You can read more about what Britney said in court here.

