I Will Not Sell My BTC Even at $12,000 Says Suze Orman By CoinQuora

  • Suze Orman claims that even if BTC dips to $12,000 she won’t sell “no matter what”.
  • The personal finance advisor made the comments in a recent interview.
  • Also, Orman revealed that she previously invested in MicroStrategy

Ten-time New York New York Times bestselling author Suze Orman recently reaffirmed her love for . The author declared her resolve to hodl even if the top crypto dips as low as $12,000.

The author made the comments in a recent interview with NextAdvisor stating,

I think it’s absolutely possible that it could go down from $32,000 or $34,000, which it is today, back down to maybe even $12,000 or $15,000, but if you’re going to buy Bitcoin you buy it and you keep it now for a long long time. I just don’t see Bitcoin as that you buy it and then it goes up you sell it and then it might continue to go up and then you missed out on it… I don’t plan to sell even my little …

