I Will Not Sell My BTC Even at $12,000 Says Suze Orman By CoinQuora

Suze Orman claims that even if BTC dips to $12,000 she won’t sell “no matter what”.

The personal finance advisor made the comments in a recent interview.

Also, Orman revealed that she previously invested in MicroStrategy

Ten-time New York New York Times bestselling author Suze Orman recently reaffirmed her love for . The author declared her resolve to hodl even if the top crypto dips as low as $12,000.

The author made the comments in a recent interview with NextAdvisor stating,