How NFTs and art will benefit from each other moving forward By Cointelegraph



Hype is over: How NFTs and art will benefit from each other moving forward



Due to the past nonfungible token (NFT) boom, the crypto and art communities have been collaborating closely — maybe for the first time in history. In both industries, there is a lot of skepticism and misunderstanding. As we make our way out of the NFT bubble, what is expected to come next? This deep dive describes a long-term vision of the NFT and art market development that could appeal to both worlds.

Stereotypically, crypto people discuss deals on Twitter and Discord, communicate through memes or abbreviations and challenge old school models with agonistic antipathy (Okay, Boomers!). In contrast, the so-called “art people” are at times conservative, stick to their roots and history, meet for a late lunch at Ladurée and discuss deals in an Art Basel VIP lounge during private presales. Those communities’ respective cultures are on the opposite side of the spectrum. That is the reason why some of the narratives about blockchain-enabled art (you can call it NFTs) are simply wrong.

Modern multimedia and generative art

Museum in the metaverse

NFTs for provenance

Art industry consensus

“Phygital” art: Bridging the gap

Ownership reimagined and democratized

Alternative grants model for museums and artists

Museum NFT e-commerce

Sophia Schteiner holds a journalism degree from Lomonosov Moscow State University and started her career as an art critic covering the film industry and urban architecture. She founded her agency, Schteiner PR, focusing on luxury brands in art, French craftsmanship, design and interiors. In 2018, she joined an international communications agency, working with blockchain startups during the crypto bull market.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph