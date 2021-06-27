Hodler’s Digest, June 20–26 By Cointelegraph

John McAfee tributes, El Salvador’s bold plans, altcoin fears: Hodler’s Digest, June 20–26
Remembering John McAfee: Computer programmer and crypto evangelist dead at 75
John McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell hours after the countrys courts ruled that he could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges. He was 75.
He was best known for creating one of the worlds best-known antivirus software programs. The entrepreneur also made headlines in the crypto space and mainstream media for a July 2017 prediction that the price of would reach $500,000 by 2020. McAfee didnt end up fulfilling the terms of an extravagant bet where he claimed he would eat [his] dick on national television if it didnt happen.
El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen
, altcoins risk more downside than Bitcoin if BTC loses $30K, warns analyst
Bitcoin heading for worst quarter since start of 2018 bear market
SEC accuses Army of issuing false statements against its leadership on social media
Bitcoin price can hit $450,000 in 2021 $135,000 is worst-case scenario, PlanB says
Bitcoin in uptrend but BTC may never beat gold’s $10T market cap ex-NYSE head
Judge blocks sale of Jay-Zs first album and its copyright as an NFT
CNBC host boldly reveals he sold his BTC amid depths of bear market
The radical need for updating blockchain security protocols
Bitcoin Taproot locked in to improve privacy and introduce smart contracts
Altcoins follow Bitcoin prices lead as uncertainty grips crypto market
