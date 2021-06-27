Dollar Up Despite Softer-Than-Expected Inflation Data By Investing.com



By Doris Yu

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Monday morning in Asia although the was slightly softer than expected. Investors remained concerned about a tightening monetary policy if the consumer price pressures continue to intensify.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.03% to 91.868 by 10:33 PM ET (2:33 AM GMT).

The pair inched down 0.08% to 110.69 after the Bank of Japan released its earlier in the day. Policymakers expected that the accelerating COVID-19 vaccination will prompt economic recovery.

“A positive economic cycle is kicking off in Japan due to progress made in vaccinations,” one of the nine board members said.

The pair inched down 0.01% to 0.7585 and the pair inched down 0.03% to 0.7070.

The pair edged up 0.13% to 6.4631. Data released on Sunday said the increased 36.4% year-on-year in May, lower than 57% growth during the previous session.

The pair inched up 0.04% to 1.3882, with , a member of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee, due to speak later in the day.

The grew 0.5% month-on-month in May, lower than 0.6% in forecasts prepared by investing.com and the 0.7% figure in April. The core PEC price index surged 3.4% in the 12 months through May, the largest gain since April 1992.

Although inflation is expected to slow at the end of 2021, investors remain cautious about price pressures driven by wages due to a tight labor market.

Investors now await in June, due on Friday. It was 559,000 in May and was expected to increase 675,000 in June.

“Depending on the outcome of the payroll’s data, the market could start pricing in more chances of a rate hike next year,” Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities, told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, investors remained optimistic about the ongoing economic recovery from COVID-19 after U.S. President Joe Biden said he didn’t plan to veto a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill if a separate Democratic spending plan doesn’t pass Congress.

“That statement understandably upset some Republicans, who do not see the two plans as linked… my comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent,” Biden said in a statement.

In the cryptocurrencies, traded at $32,820. It has declined 3.1% during the previous week. Ether fetched $1,831 and registered its third straight week of loss.