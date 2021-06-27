Data fails to conclude that Bitfinex shorts are depressing Bitcoin price By Cointelegraph

Data fails to conclude that Bitfinex shorts are depressing Bitcoin price
One of the most common errors traders make when analyzing cryptocurrency markets is taking an exchanges’ bid and ask data and traded volumes at face value. When doing this type of analysis, the trader has to exclude the trading venues mentioned on multiple ‘fake trading volumes’ reports, like the one Bitwise published in March 2019.
There’s really no way to know if the top exchanges inflate their volumes by granting special access and zero fees for market makers.
