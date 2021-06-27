Chinese automaker Great Wall aims to sell 4 million cars in 2025 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Models pose next to Great Wall Motors (GWM) GWM R1 electric car at its pavilion at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top pickup truck maker Great Wall Motor is targeting sales of 4 million vehicles a year in 2025, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Monday.
Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80% of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW for electric vehicles.
Great Wall’s revenue is forecast to reach 600 billion yuan ($92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said during a briefing on the company’s strategy at its headquarters.
($1 = 6.4612 renminbi)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.