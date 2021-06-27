China Tourism aims for $7 billion Hong Kong listing

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public.

The Shanghai-listed company did not respond to a request for comment on the size of the deal.

The firm has lodged a filing for the listing with Hong Kong’s stock exchange. At $7 billion, it would be the city’s largest listing in nearly two years.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR