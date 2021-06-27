Celsius Co-Founder Says Bitcoin To Reach $160K This Year By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Celsius Co-Founder Says Bitcoin To Reach $160K This Year
- Celsius co-founder says will hit $160,000 this year.
- He adds that Elon Musk is manipulating the crypto market.
- Also, Celsius will be shifting completely to the US
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $160,000, says co-founder of Celsius. Alex Mashinsky, who is also the chief executive officer, says that other industry experts agree with him when he says Bitcoin is showing bullish potential.
Celsius is a centralized cryptocurrency lending platform headquartered in the UK with an office in the US. Mashinsky interviewed with Cointelegraph at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. Here, he mentions that Bitcoin will reach $160,000 this year.
This highlight from the conference seems to have been overshadowed by El Salvador’s news of making BTC a legal tender. However, it…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
