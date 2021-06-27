Cardi B Is Pregnant For The Second Time

The singer revealed that she’s expecting her second child with partner and Migos member Offset in an Instagram post earlier tonight.
“#2! ♥️,” she captioned the photo, which featured her body — baby bump and all — covered in what appears to be either plaster or white paint.
The Instagram post wasn’t Cardi’s only pregnancy reveal of the night, however. She also rocked a sheer outfit that showed off her baby bump while performing at the BET Awards.
As previously mentioned, this will be Cardi’s second child with Offset. She gave birth to her daughter Kulture back in 2018.
Looks like they’ll have someone else joining them on future shopping trips now. Congratulations to Cardi and her family!
