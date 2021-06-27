Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Requests to Visit El Salvador By CoinQuora



Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Requests to Visit El Salvador



IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson has requested to visit El El Salvador.

Hoskinson is hoping to meet with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

Also, if successful El Salvador will the second country IOHK partners with.

founder and IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson is working on launching a Cardano smart contract platform in El Salvador. Hoskinson also shared that he has completed the application process to go to El Salvador for a state visit.

The blockchain legend stated,

We have submitted all the documents and requests for a state visit to El Salvador, and if it goes through, we will meet the President of El Salvador. After consulting with officials from some political parties and authorities in El Salvador, they have decided to go beyond legalization and digitize the country. He showed a clear interest in it.

The news comes in the wake of El Salvador recently making history. The nation became the fir…

