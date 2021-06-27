Boeing 777X ‘realistically’ will not win certification approval before mid-2023 — U.S. FAA By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 777X airplane takes off during its first test flight from the company’s plant in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has told Boeing (NYSE:) Co that its planned 777X is not yet ready for a significant certification step and warned it “realistically” will not certify the airplane until mid- to late 2023.

The FAA in a May 13 letter to Boeing seen by Reuters cited a number of issues in rejecting a request by the manufacturer to issue a Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) Readiness. “The aircraft is not yet ready for TIA,” the FAA wrote. The letter cites numerous concerns about lack of data and the lack of a preliminary safety assessment for the FAA to review. The letter was reported earlier by the Seattle Times.

Boeing did not immediately comment.

