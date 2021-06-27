Bitcoin Traders Are in It For The Long Haul By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Traders Are in It For The Long Haul



Twitter crypto influencer, PlanB, says long-term trends up.

Bitcoin hodlers agree and are looking forward to the next push.

Most analysts expect Bitcoin to set a new all-time high (ATH) this year.

PlanB (@100trillionUSD), a crypto enthusiast and well-known Bitcoin trader says Bitcoin is volatile for short-terms but trends up for the long-term. The analyst is well-respected in the crypto space.

In detail, PlanB posted a screenshot of Bitcoin’s achievements by ATHs over its run from 2013 till now. The image shows every long-term haul that Bitcoin has made so far.

#bitcoin: short term volatile, long term trending up pic.twitter.com/bEhhaestKr — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) June 27, 2021

This article was first published on coinquora.com

