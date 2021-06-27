Binance Group Can’t Engage in Any Regulated Activity in the UK By CoinQuora

FCA: Binance Group Can’t Engage in Any Regulated Activity in the UK
- The UK Financial Conduct Authority issued consumer warnings on Binance Group
- FCA said Binance Markets Limited cannot engage in any regulated activity in the UK
The UK Financial Conduct Authority issued consumer warnings on Binance Markets Limited and the Binance Group. According to FCA, Binance Markets Limited cannot engage in any regulated activity in the UK. This includes Binance Group as well.
In official news, FCA said,
No other entity in the Binance Group holds any form of UK authorization, registration or licence to conduct regulated activity in the UK.
In addition, FCA said that the Binance Group appears to be offering UK buyers a range of products. Also, services via the website, Binance.com. The news comes after FCA warned people about 111 crypto firms operating without …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
