BET Awards 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashion

Everyone looked like queens and kings!
Your favorite stars came to slay at the 2021 BET Awards! There were so many amazing looks that it was hard to pick which celebrities were the best dressed of the night. Don’t believe me? Scroll below to see the best red carpet looks!
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine
Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace
Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier
Saweetie in Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari
Queen Latifah
Chloe Bailey
Lil’ Kim
Latto
Sevyn Streeter
Yung Miami of City Girls
JT of City Girls
JT and Lil Uzi Vert
Fat Joe and DJ Khaled
Burna Boy
Andra Day
Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling
Migos
Rapsody
Tyler the Creator
Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Collins
Michelle Buteau
Lonnie Chavis
Jazmine Sullivan
Ebony Obsidian
KJ Smith, Mignon, and Crystal Hayslett
Arlo Parks
Flo Milli
Jasmin Brown
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Note Marcato
Tanisha Long
Michelle Mitchenor
Ari Lennox
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!
