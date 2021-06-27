BET Awards 2021 Best Red Carpet Fashion

Everyone looked like queens and kings!

Your favorite stars came to slay at the 2021 BET Awards! There were so many amazing looks that it was hard to pick which celebrities were the best dressed of the night. Don’t believe me? Scroll below to see the best red carpet looks!

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Taraji P. Henson in Atelier Versace

Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier

Saweetie in Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Queen Latifah


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Chloe Bailey


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Lil’ Kim


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Latto


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Sevyn Streeter


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Yung Miami of City Girls


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

JT of City Girls


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

JT and Lil Uzi Vert


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Fat Joe and DJ Khaled


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Burna Boy


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Andra Day


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Migos


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Rapsody


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Tyler the Creator


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Collins


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Michelle Buteau


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Lonnie Chavis


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Jazmine Sullivan


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Ebony Obsidian


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

KJ Smith, Mignon, and Crystal Hayslett

Arlo Parks


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Flo Milli


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Jasmin Brown


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Ryan Michelle Bathe


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Note Marcato


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Tanisha Long


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Michelle Mitchenor


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Ari Lennox


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Jack Harlow


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Lil Baby


Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

Which look was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

