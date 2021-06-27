Athletics-Record-breaking heat delays U.S. trials By Reuters

© Reuters. Jun 27, 2021; Eugene, OR, USA; The temperature reads 103 degrees during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) -Competition at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, was suspended on Sunday after temperatures topped 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), officials said, the hottest ever recorded in the town.

    Events on the final day of the U.S. selection meeting for the Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to resume at 8:30 pm local time.

A historic heat wave rippled through U.S. Pacific Northwest this weekend, and the National Weather Service (NWS) said on Saturday it would likely be “one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves” that has ever been recorded in the area.

