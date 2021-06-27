‘Absolutely right’ to think of Bitcoin as the new gold — Mexico’s 3rd richest man By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) is definitively the “new gold” for the third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

In a tweet on June 27, Ricardo Salinas Pliego confirmed claims that he recommends Bitcoin as an investment rather than fiat currencies or gold.

