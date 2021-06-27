A life coaching side hustle can have you earning over $31 per hour

Getting certified in the industry could give you a leg up
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
You’ve always enjoyed helping people. You’re compassionate. You’re patient. You’re motivated. You love to bring the best out in others and see them achieve their goals. These are all pretty clear signs that you have the makings of a life coach. If you’re considering a side hustle or even a full-time gig in a field that you’re a natural at, then perhaps it’s time to get on the self-employment bandwagon and learn how to take your talents to the next level.
While your ultimate goal, of course, would be to help others find their purpose and their passion, making money at it would just be a bonus. Self-employment generally is on an incline and life coaching, specifically, is a growing global industry. Between 2015 and 2019, the number of professional coaches worldwide increased by 33 per cent globally and 33 per cent in North America, based on the International Coaching Foundation’s 2020 Global Coaching Study Final Report. The average hourly wage for a life coach in Canada is just under $60.00. It is one of the more lucrative side hustles and is a field that one can enter no matter what your age.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
So while you may have all the natural attributes to start up your own business, having some additional credentials under your belt certainly never hurts. The industry is not regulated, thus you don’t have to be certified, but this Master Life Coach Certification Bundle could well provide that edge over the competition in your marketing materials. Accredited by the internationally recognized Continuing Professional Development Standards Agency, it offers lifetime access to 351 lessons in foundational skills to coaching. You will learn powerful tools and strategies to help your clients find greater meaning in their life together with true, lasting happiness. You will develop techniques to help your clients be successful and achieve their goals. The course, in general, is designed to teach you everything you need to know to feel confident as a life coach, provide your clients with real results, and create a thriving life coaching business.
Highly rated by users with nearly five stars and available at the deeply discounted price of $24, it’s a small “risk” to take on what could wind up being your best investment yet.
Prices subject to change.
Article content
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.