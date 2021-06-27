A life coaching side hustle can have you earning over $31 per hour

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

You’ve always enjoyed helping people. You’re compassionate. You’re patient. You’re motivated. You love to bring the best out in others and see them achieve their goals. These are all pretty clear signs that you have the makings of a life coach. If you’re considering a side hustle or even a full-time gig in a field that you’re a natural at, then perhaps it’s time to get on the self-employment bandwagon and learn how to take your talents to the next level.

While your ultimate goal, of course, would be to help others find their purpose and their passion, making money at it would just be a bonus. Self-employment generally is on an incline and life coaching, specifically, is a growing global industry. Between 2015 and 2019, the number of professional coaches worldwide increased by 33 per cent globally and 33 per cent in North America, based on the International Coaching Foundation’s 2020 Global Coaching Study Final Report. The average hourly wage for a life coach in Canada is just under $60.00. It is one of the more lucrative side hustles and is a field that one can enter no matter what your age.