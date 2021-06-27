62 Pictures That Capture The Early 2000s

1.
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson kissing with their eyes open while she’s trying to sell edible lotion.
2.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez clearly in a fight while exiting Blockbuster.
3.
Amy Poehler showing off an ugly necklace so she can get it for free at a gifting suite.
4.
Fake Russian lesbians.
5.
Britney Spears meeting Willa Ford on the basketball court.
6.
Vin Diesel with a head of hair.
7.
Gwen Stefani shielding then-husband Gavin Rossdale from Lil’ Kim.
8.
Katie Holmes missing Tom Cruise’s mouth.
9.
NSYNC dressed in carnival clothes.
10.
JC Chasez in a jacket that was distressed with what appears to be bird shit.
11.
A fan *really* invested in Chris Kirkpatrick’s hair journey.
12.
Aaron Carter grinding between Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé.
13.
Beyoncé and Kelly Osbourne.
14.
And Beyoncé fooling around with Ashton Kutcher.
15.
A young Jason Momoa from his Baywatch days.
16.
Prince William and Prince Harry when they were 90% of suburban girls’ dream men.
17.
Paris and Nicky Hilton with “got blow?” shirts.
18.
Hilary Duff with a boom box.
19.
Lindsay Lohan posing with a shitty digital camera so she can get it for free.
20.
JC Chasez with a very creative haircut.
21.
Justin Timberlake with a clown hat.
22.
A Claymate with a shirt that says, “Clay shakes my ovaries.”
23.
Beyoncé holding a chocolate phone.
24.
Eve getting very excited over using a Mac.
25.
Leelee Sobieski with a fish purse.
26.
Mary Kate and Ashley in floor-length denim skirts and that flippy haircut.
27.
Al and Tipper Gore straight-up Frenching.
28.
David and Victoria Beckham meeting the Prince of Wales.
29.
Charlize Theron with these bangs.
30.
Paris Hilton with a thong that is literally sewn into the outfit she’s wearing.
31.
Angelina Jolie making out with her brother.
32.
Destiny’s Child at a 9/11 tribute concert wearing American flag pants.
33.
These fans outside TRL saying they “wanna be bad” with Carson Daly.
34.
Kelly Clarkson wearing the timeless and classy combination of jeans and a dress.
35.
Hilary Duff in a Paolo and Gordo sandwich.
36.
Hilary Duff with jeans held up by strings.
37.
O-Town, Serena Williams, Lil’ Bow Wow, and some tennis rackets.
38.
Fat Joe clutching Ashanti.
39.
Brittany Murphy wearing what appears to be the denim equivalent of three pairs of jeans.
40.
Jessica Alba babysitting Lil’ Romeo.
41.
Frankie Muniz and two-hit wonder Dream.
42.
This great pairing of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and David Boreanaz.
43.
Christina Aguilera’s leather chaps.
44.
Avril Lavigne and BBMak.
Note: One of the members of BBMak with an early example of the “talk to the manager” haircut, aka the “Kate Gosselin.”
45.
Missy Elliott on a flip phone.
46.
B2K wearing matching velour sweatsuits without shirts.
47.
Jennifer Lopez and Fred Durst with a glass of pinot grigio.
48.
Lindsay Lohan’s spray tan matching the color of her hair.
49.
Disney Channel original movie legend Erik von Detten.
50.
This outfit in general.
51.
The one and only Lalaine.
52.
Whatever the Hilton sisters are wearing.
53.
Beyoncé being confused by Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson.
Huh?
54.
A fan holding a disposable camera and an “Air Kirkpatrick” poster.
55.
Times Square shut down because some boy band was on TRL.
56.
Pink and iconic trio 3LW.
57.
Britney in full Juicy regalia.
58.
This unsettling picture of AJ McLean.
Help.
59.
Whatever’s happening here.
60.
Destiny’s Child wearing sexy Girl Scout uniforms to the Kid’s Choice Awards.
61.
These Spice Girls dolls having a photo shoot.
62.
And last but not least, Anne Hathaway with a very large tie.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!