62 Pictures That Capture The Early 2000s

By
Bradly Lamb
-
7

1.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson kissing with their eyes open while she’s trying to sell edible lotion.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

2.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez clearly in a fight while exiting Blockbuster.


Jeff Vinnick / Getty Images

3.

Amy Poehler showing off an ugly necklace so she can get it for free at a gifting suite.


Duffy-marie Arnoult / WireImage for Fingerprint Communications

4.

Fake Russian lesbians.

5.

Britney Spears meeting Willa Ford on the basketball court.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

6.

Vin Diesel with a head of hair.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

7.

Gwen Stefani shielding then-husband Gavin Rossdale from Lil’ Kim.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Katie Holmes missing Tom Cruise’s mouth.

9.

NSYNC dressed in carnival clothes.


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

10.

JC Chasez in a jacket that was distressed with what appears to be bird shit.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

A fan *really* invested in Chris Kirkpatrick’s hair journey.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Aaron Carter grinding between Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé.


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

13.

Beyoncé and Kelly Osbourne.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14.

And Beyoncé fooling around with Ashton Kutcher.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty IMages

15.

A young Jason Momoa from his Baywatch days.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

16.

Prince William and Prince Harry when they were 90% of suburban girls’ dream men.


Stefan Rousseau / AFP via Getty Images

17.

Paris and Nicky Hilton with “got blow?” shirts.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

18.

Hilary Duff with a boom box.

19.

Lindsay Lohan posing with a shitty digital camera so she can get it for free.


Mychal Watts / WireImage / Getty Images

20.

JC Chasez with a very creative haircut.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

21.

Justin Timberlake with a clown hat.


Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

22.

A Claymate with a shirt that says, “Clay shakes my ovaries.”


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

23.

Beyoncé holding a chocolate phone.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

24.

Eve getting very excited over using a Mac.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

25.

Leelee Sobieski with a fish purse.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

26.

Mary Kate and Ashley in floor-length denim skirts and that flippy haircut.

27.

Al and Tipper Gore straight-up Frenching.


Mike Nelson / AFP via Getty Images

28.

David and Victoria Beckham meeting the Prince of Wales.


Matthew Fearn / AFP via Getty Images

29.

Charlize Theron with these bangs.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

30.

Paris Hilton with a thong that is literally sewn into the outfit she’s wearing.


Arnaldo Magnani / Getty Images

31.

Angelina Jolie making out with her brother.

32.

Destiny’s Child at a 9/11 tribute concert wearing American flag pants.


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

33.

These fans outside TRL saying they “wanna be bad” with Carson Daly.


George De Sota / Getty Images

34.

Kelly Clarkson wearing the timeless and classy combination of jeans and a dress.


Robert Mora / Getty Images

35.

Hilary Duff in a Paolo and Gordo sandwich.


Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

36.

Hilary Duff with jeans held up by strings.


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

37.

O-Town, Serena Williams, Lil’ Bow Wow, and some tennis rackets.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

38.

Fat Joe clutching Ashanti.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

39.

Brittany Murphy wearing what appears to be the denim equivalent of three pairs of jeans.


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

40.

Jessica Alba babysitting Lil’ Romeo.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

41.

Frankie Muniz and two-hit wonder Dream.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

42.

This great pairing of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and David Boreanaz.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

43.

Christina Aguilera’s leather chaps.


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

44.

Avril Lavigne and BBMak.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

Note: One of the members of BBMak with an early example of the “talk to the manager” haircut, aka the “Kate Gosselin.”


Scott Gries / Getty Images

45.

Missy Elliott on a flip phone.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

46.

B2K wearing matching velour sweatsuits without shirts.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

47.

Jennifer Lopez and Fred Durst with a glass of pinot grigio.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

48.

Lindsay Lohan’s spray tan matching the color of her hair.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

49.

Disney Channel original movie legend Erik von Detten.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

50.

This outfit in general.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

51.

The one and only Lalaine.


Robert Mora / Getty Images

52.

Whatever the Hilton sisters are wearing.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

53.

Beyoncé being confused by Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson.


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

Huh?


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

54.

A fan holding a disposable camera and an “Air Kirkpatrick” poster.


Matt Stroshane / Getty Images

55.

Times Square shut down because some boy band was on TRL.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

56.

Pink and iconic trio 3LW.


George De Sota / Getty Images

57.

Britney in full Juicy regalia.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

58.

This unsettling picture of AJ McLean.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Help.


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty

59.

Whatever’s happening here.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

60.

Destiny’s Child wearing sexy Girl Scout uniforms to the Kid’s Choice Awards.


Chris Weeks / Getty Images

61.

These Spice Girls dolls having a photo shoot.


Ben Curtis – Pa Images / Getty Images

62.

And last but not least, Anne Hathaway with a very large tie.


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

