29 People Who Ran Into Celebrities In Real Life

The lucky fan wrote, “He walked by me and my friends and we were like wait a second that’s Forest Whitaker but when we were walking over to ask him for a photo one of the staff where we were said not to bother him. So we went back to eating. Before he left he walked up to us and said it would be okay for a photo now. It was really cool to meet him. … He was there for a documentary about the last Rhino sanctuary.”