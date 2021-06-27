29 People Who Ran Into Celebrities In Real Life

Sit down on a plane…and find yourself next to Christian Bale.
2.
This guy sat down on a plane for a five-hour flight and realized he was seated next to Christian Bale:
8.
This fan met Tom Hanks and had him take a photo with a banana for scale:
10.
Here is a photo she snapped with Bill Murray:
12.
This lucky person shook hands with President Barack Obama on a golf course:
I met Obama from
pics
14.
This guy was in Uganda when he ran into Forest Whitaker…who, of course, won an Academy Award for playing Ugandan President Idi Amin:
17.
This woman was playing soccer when she met Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage:
Met the nicest guy while playing soccer in Toronto. I was a little too excited I think. from
pics
21.
This fan of The Office was shopping when he randomly met Hidetoshi Imura — who played surgeon–turned–Dundler Mifflin warehouse worker Hidetoshi Hasegawa — and check out the shirt he had on:
26.
This fan met acclaimed actor Rosemary Harris, who is most recognizable to modern audiences as Aunt May from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man films:
I met Aunt May today from
pics
27.
This fan met Patrick Stewart and called him the kindest celebrity he’d ever met:
I met Patrick Stewart once. He’s the kindest celebrity I’ve ever met. from
pics
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!