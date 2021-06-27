2.1 Billion USDT Transferred Into Crypto Exchanges By CoinQuora

Crypto Analyst: 2.1 Billion USDT Transferred Into Crypto Exchanges
- A crypto analyst said crypto enthusiasts should get ready for the BTC pump.
- Glassnode data show that 2.1 billion USDT transferred into crypto exchanges.
According to a Twitter account, LilMoonLambo, crypto enthusiasts should get ready for the BTC pump. LilMoonLambo is a and crypto analyst as well as investor and content creator.
The crypto analyst tweeted data from Glassnode showing Tether USDT Net Transfer volume from/to Exchanges. Net Transfer volume is the difference of in volume flowing into exchanges and out of exchanges. Further, the exchange metrics are based on Glassnode labeled data of exchange addresses.
Get ready for the pump $BTC pic.twitter.com/Vr4AkqG77O
— LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
