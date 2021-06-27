19 Of Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Best Looks

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Get you a man who’ll dye his tongue to match your outfit.

Oftentimes, when you see celeb couples together, they both look great but they seem to have dressed for two totally different occasions.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Like, I love both Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, but there was definitely no “What do you plan on wearing?” text sent before this event.

That’s why I love whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are photographed together. Their ensembles are always coordinated and *stunning*.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

I would say their bold looks are basically rewriting the rules on couples fashion in Hollywood, so here are 19 pictures that support my hypothesis:

1.

MGK’s mile-long nails completed the sleek look they sported at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Getty Images

2.

These matching leather outfits they wore while shopping are the antithesis of Britney and Justin’s all-denim ensembles:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

3.

Of course, we can’t forget when MGK literally dyed his tongue black to match their fits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

4.

They entered their Red (Taylor’s Version) era while out and about in New York:


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

5.

These extravagant ensembles transformed them into your new favorite villain power couple in the “Bloody Valentine” music video:

6.

They looked like absolute rock ‘n’ roll royalty at Barstool 500:


Michael Hickey / Getty Images

7.

C’mon, they were basically made to wear monochrome sweatsuits:

8.

They served Exhibit B at Disneyland, complete with Minnie ears:


Aenor / @ CelebCandidly / Mega / Via The Mega Agency

9.

Her lil’ pink purse tied their outfits together as they left a restaurant hand in hand:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

10.

They walked straight out of Edgar Allan Poe’s imagination and into Soho House:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

11.

This sparkly secret agent look was both classy and COVID-conscious:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

12.

I mean, black is definitely their color:

13.

Her casual “I’m with the band” look complemented the acid wash set he wore for a show in LA’s Venice Beach:


Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

14.

They were chic and cozy at the UFC 260 event in Las Vegas:


Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images

15.

Megan totally aced her MGK impression in the “Bloody Valentine” music video:

16.

The jackets they wore to dinner at Nobu scream “superheroes undercover” to me:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

17.

The combination of MGK’s galaxy suit and Megan’s classic little black dress rivaled the stars during this LA night:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

18.

I’m obsessed with these coordinating cutouts they wore to the 2020 American Music Award:


ABC / ABC via Getty Images

19.

And finally, I, too, want to chill at home in a matchy-matchy athleisure set now:

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR