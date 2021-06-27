19 Of Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Best Looks

Get you a man who’ll dye his tongue to match your outfit.
Oftentimes, when you see celeb couples together, they both look great but they seem to have dressed for two totally different occasions.
That’s why I love whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are photographed together. Their ensembles are always coordinated and *stunning*.
I would say their bold looks are basically rewriting the rules on couples fashion in Hollywood, so here are 19 pictures that support my hypothesis:
1.
MGK’s mile-long nails completed the sleek look they sported at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards:
2.
These matching leather outfits they wore while shopping are the antithesis of Britney and Justin’s all-denim ensembles:
3.
Of course, we can’t forget when MGK literally dyed his tongue black to match their fits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
4.
They entered their Red (Taylor’s Version) era while out and about in New York:
5.
These extravagant ensembles transformed them into your new favorite villain power couple in the “Bloody Valentine” music video:
6.
They looked like absolute rock ‘n’ roll royalty at Barstool 500:
7.
C’mon, they were basically made to wear monochrome sweatsuits:
8.
They served Exhibit B at Disneyland, complete with Minnie ears:
9.
Her lil’ pink purse tied their outfits together as they left a restaurant hand in hand:
10.
They walked straight out of Edgar Allan Poe’s imagination and into Soho House:
11.
This sparkly secret agent look was both classy and COVID-conscious:
12.
I mean, black is definitely their color:
13.
Her casual “I’m with the band” look complemented the acid wash set he wore for a show in LA’s Venice Beach:
14.
They were chic and cozy at the UFC 260 event in Las Vegas:
15.
Megan totally aced her MGK impression in the “Bloody Valentine” music video:
16.
The jackets they wore to dinner at Nobu scream “superheroes undercover” to me:
17.
The combination of MGK’s galaxy suit and Megan’s classic little black dress rivaled the stars during this LA night:
18.
I’m obsessed with these coordinating cutouts they wore to the 2020 American Music Award:
19.
And finally, I, too, want to chill at home in a matchy-matchy athleisure set now:
