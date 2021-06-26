Would vigorous IP battles be good for DeFi? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
DAOs prepare to face off: Would vigorous IP battles be good for DeFi?

Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange for stablecoin trading, is one of the world’s largest decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), with $6.5 billion in deposits, but last week, one of its token holders made an unusual proposal:

The Ethereum-based DAO should “engage competent counsel” — both in the United States and other relevant jurisdictions — to prevent other DAOs from the “wholesale copying” of its software code.