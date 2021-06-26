University Health Network Must Stop the Economic Exploitation of Racialized PSWs and Nurses at Its Hillcrest Hospital Site – Toronto Community Cavalcade Rally Today Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m.: CUPE

Article content
TORONTO — Low-wage front-line personal support workers (PSWs) and registered practical nurses (RPNs) at Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN)-Hillcrest rehabilitation hospital site continue their fight for fair wages, better working conditions and improved patient care with a community car cavalcade today Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m.
The Toronto chapter of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn, area MPP Jill Andrews and Andria Babbington, the new president of the Toronto and York Region Labour are joining the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in the call for an end to the economic exploitation of 100 racialized, female health workers at UHN-Hillcrest.
A recent poll of Torontonians shows that many in the city agree with them. 76 % of Torontonians polled said they didn’t approve of UHN contracting-out hospital patient care and the work of PSWs, RPNs and other staff to a home care agency.
75 % responded that UHN should employ the care staff at Hillcrest directly with 86% agreeing they should be paid similar wages as staff at other UHN hospital sites.
PSWs at UHN-Hillcrest earn below $17/hour and only some of them get three paid sick days.

In a recent Ontario labour board decision, a respected arbitrator said the appropriate wage and benefit comparator for the health care staff at UHN-Hillcrest are similar workers employed at other UHN hospitals.
“We appreciate that UHN has been focused on its pandemic response. However, these PSWs and RPNs at Hillcrest have diligently worked the pandemic front-lines for wages far below other UHN hospital workers. Employing the Hillcrest staff directly and ending their exploitation and the contracting out of hospital patient care to a home care company, is the right thing for UHN to do,” says Michael Hurley, the president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE).
|WHAT:
|Community cavalcade rally in support of low-wage PSWs, RPNs and other hospital workers at UHN-Hillcrest
|WHERE:
|UHN-Hillcrest Reactivation Centre – 47 Austin Terrace (and neighbouring streets in the Davenport/Bathurst)
|WHEN:
|Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m.
|WHO:
|PSWs, RPNs and other front-line UHN-Hillcrest workers, CUPE, Yolanda McClean -Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, St. Paul’s MPP Jill Andrews, Andria Babbington, President (Elect), Toronto and York Region Labour Council. (All will be speaking at the car cavalcade Saturday)
