The future of futures? By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency: The future of futures?
Many traders entering cryptocurrency markets from traditional finance may look to derivatives as vehicles for price speculation and hedging. There are plenty of choices when it comes to exchanges and instruments; however, traders should consider a few key differences between crypto futures and traditional futures before dipping a toe into this rapidly growing market.
Related: 3 things every crypto trader should know about derivatives exchanges
Andy Flury is a serial entrepreneur and quantitative trading expert. Andy is a former Swiss Air Force pilot and led projects at the Swiss intelligence agency and various major banks. He also served as senior project manager and software architect at Siemens Switzerland AG. In 2010, Andy became partner and head of algorithmic trading at Linard Capital AG, a Switzerland-based quantitative hedge fund. Andy holds a master’s in industrial management and manufacturing engineering from ETH Zurich and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.