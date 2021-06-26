The future of finance is DeFi intelligence By Cointelegraph



The future of finance is DeFi intelligence



Decentralized finance has become one of the fastest-growing sectors within the cryptocurrency ecosystem over the past year. At the time of writing, the total value locked in DeFi has exploded to over $100 billion. Despite impressive figures, decentralized finance is still in the beginning stages of development, which begs the question: What’s next for this disruptive financial technology?

The next frontier will likely uncover new possibilities through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning joining with decentralized finance to create DeFi intelligence.

Intelligent AMM

Intelligent DeFi lending

Intelligent insurance

Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and co-founder of Fetch.ai. Sheikh is an entrepreneur of innovation, a founding investor in DeepMind, and is now changing the way we transact and travel using artificial intelligence.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph