Tanzania central bank may rescind crypto ban after presidential endorsement By Cointelegraph

Tanzania central bank may rescind crypto ban after presidential endorsement

The Bank of Tanzania is reportedly working to overturn its ban on crypto amid favorable cryptocurrency comments made by the country’s president.

According to Reuters, Tanzania’s central bank has begun working on directives from the country’s federal government that could see a reversal of its November 2019 crypto ban.